TSA says travel at MFR is nearing pre-pandemic levels

MEDFORD, Ore. —Holiday travel is picking up at Medford’s airport as Thanksgiving nears. The TSA says departing volumes at MFR are 97% of its 2019 levels. That means MFR is nearing its pre-pandemic volume of passengers.

The TSA says the busiest times at MFR’s Security Checkpoint are from 3:30 am to 6 am. Another rush is from 10:30 to 1 pm, then finally 3 to 5 pm.

“The busiest days for the holidays will be that Tuesday and Wednesday heading into Thanksgiving and then the Sunday after Thanksgiving which mirrors the national trend,” said TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers.

The TSA says the checkpoint and ticket counter open at 3:30 am.

For more information on what is and is not allowed onboard an aircraft, visit tsa.gov