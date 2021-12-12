Two families displaced by Almeda Fire raise walls of new homes with help of non-profit

Two families displaced by the Almeda Fire were able to begin the rebuilding process of their new homes with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

For the Garcia and Diaz families, emotions ran high Saturday morning.

Each family will own a new home for the first time since being displaced by the Almeda Fire in September 2020.

The project for the local non-profit began shortly after the devastating fire, according to the executive director, Denise James.

“It’s been a journey and we’re so excited to know we’re at the beginning finally of phase 1 of construction,” she said.

The homes are on a ‘zero-lot line’ – meaning it will look like a duplex, but each family will own their individual homes.

“We expect these homes to be completed in 6 months or so, maybe a little bit longer,” said James.

A blessing and prayers were said at the event, and a local girl scout troop donated $2,500 to Habitat for Humanity.

Once the walls were raised, people were able to enjoy hot soup and beverages.

Habitat for Humanity announced at the event it’s going to build two additional new homes for 2 other families displaced by the fire, once this project is complete.

