Applegate Lodge hosts 1st Holiday Market, over 40 vendors in attendance

APPLEGATE, Ore. — Over 40 vendors are selling their goods at the first Applegate Holiday Market this weekend.

The owner of Applegate River Restaurant and Lodge, Joanna Davis, says hosting the holiday market seemed like a great idea after a successful summer market.

She says unique goods are being sold by local vendors, as well as vendors from out of the country.

She says oils, baked goods, quilts, paintings, plants, and more are up for sale.

“We’re very conscious of the community and wanting to always give back, so this was a great place to do this,” Davis said.

Live music and food are also at the event!

If you missed today but you’re interested in finding some unique Christmas gifts out there tomorrow, you can swing by the lodge between 1 and 5 p.m.