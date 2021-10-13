Two volunteer firefighters newly “badged” by Illinois Valley F.D.

ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore.- Two Illinois Valley Fire Department volunteer firefighters are newly “badged.”
IVFD announced the two during the monthly Board of Directors meeting in Cave Junction on Monday, October 11th. Firefighters Jennifer Vetter and Jon Scaroni, who also volunteer with the neighboring Williams Fire District, received their IVFD duty badges.
IVFD says as a very small district, WFD firefighters do not have exposure to the type and volume of calls that IVFD continually deals with, so the partnership allows them to learn and work alongside IVFD professional staff and volunteers, as well as allowing IVFD to learn from its neighbors.
Scaroni’s badge was pinned by his son, Parker. Vetter’s badge was pinned by her husband, Williams Fire District Chief Rick Vetter. Several WFD personnel and board members joined family members of the two firefighters.
