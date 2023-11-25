U-Cut Christmas Tree Farm opens for the holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore. – With Thanksgiving all said and done, the upcoming December festivities are on the minds of many in the Rogue Valley.

In light of this, the U- Cut Christmas Tree Farm, in Medford, opened for the holiday season today.

Families showed up to pick from a variety of Christmas trees to take home.

U- Cut staff provided saws, nets and tree shaking to get them ready for decorating.

The 10- acre farm has been growing this year’s trees for months.

But the owners have been spreading the holiday cheer since 80’s.

Owners say that they look forward to opening their doors for tree shoppers each year.

One of the owners, Larry Ryerson said, “we’ve had such a great community and I appreciate the support we have. We just keep getting those people to come back and some of the little kids now are big kids, and they’re having families and that type of thing. They just keep coming, kind of like a snowball effect.”

The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will remain open until trees have run out.

They are located on 3132 Camp Baker Road, in Medford.

