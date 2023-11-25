Ashland’s severe weather overnight shelter extension

MEDFORD, Ore. – With temperatures dropping, the city of Ashland is extending the nights that the severe weather shelter will be open.

The new shelter at 2200 Ashland Street, will be open tonight through Monday (11/24/23 – 11/27/2023).

Doors open at 5 p.m. and close for lights out at 10 p.m.

This is a low barrier overnight shelter, managed by the Opportunities for Housing Resources and Assistance.’

For more information you can visit the city’s website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.