Uber adding surcharge amid high cost of fuel

MEDFORD, Ore. —Those rising gas prices are going to increase the cost of your next uber trip. The ride-share company announced new fuel surcharges on fares and deliveries.

Uber rides will cost an extra 45 to 55 cents per trip. Uber Eats deliveries will include a 35 to 45 surcharge.

The fees are temporary and will last for at least two months. Uber driver Robin Porter tells us, she’s been driving for the last 4 years.

She says the surcharge will make up for the higher price she’s now paying at the pump.

“If I do 3 deliveries in an hour I’m probably using less than a gallon depending on how far to the restaurant or drop off but maybe a gallon of gas every 3 and that’s an extra dollar 50 so gas prices went up around a dollar so it should come out just fine,” said Porter.

The surcharges will vary based on the trip distance and the gas prices in each state.

Uber says the extra fees will go directly to drivers, who are responsible for filling their own tanks.