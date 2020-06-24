Home
Unemployment decreases in Jackson and Josephine Co.

MEDFORD, Ore. – New unemployment numbers for the month of May are showing the impact of the state’s reopening on our community’s economy.

The Oregon Employment Department says Jackson County gained over 3,000 jobs in the last month. The biggest increase is in leisure and hospitality jobs. Industries such as retail and construction also bounced back.

“If these preliminary numbers hold [and] hopefully they will. Like I said one month does not make a trend, but the signs over the month were positive,” Guy Tauer said.

Tauer says economists are now focusing on how consumers will spend in the coming months.

Unemployment in Jackson Co. went from 16% in April to 14.2% in May. Josephine Co. also saw a near 2% improvement from April to May.

