Unemployment decreases in Jackson and Josephine Co.

MEDFORD, Ore. – New unemployment numbers for the month of May are showing the impact of the state’s reopening on our community’s economy.
The Oregon Employment Department says Jackson County gained over 3,000 jobs in the last month. The biggest increase is in leisure and hospitality jobs. Industries such as retail and construction also bounced back.
“If these preliminary numbers hold [and] hopefully they will. Like I said one month does not make a trend, but the signs over the month were positive,” Guy Tauer said.
Tauer says economists are now focusing on how consumers will spend in the coming months.
Unemployment in Jackson Co. went from 16% in April to 14.2% in May. Josephine Co. also saw a near 2% improvement from April to May.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]