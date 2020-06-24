Parents give tips on how they beat the summer heat

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Parks and splash pads are open in Jackson County. Not a moment too soon with this summer heat wave.
Tuesday at the splash pad in Don Jones Memorial Park in Central Point, kids of all ages were enjoying the summer fun. Even parents Nichole Davis and April Deagle were enjoying themselves.
“They love coming here and playing in the water it’s their favorite thing. They’d come everyday if they could,” said Nichole Davis.
Davis and Deagle have known each other for 4 years. Their kids enjoy playing together, especially when school is out.
“They’d play with the hose outside if they could while we drink wine,” said April Deagle.
The Central Point neighbors told NBC5 News that taking their little ones to the splash pad is easy for them and fun for the kids.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]