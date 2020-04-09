United Way of JaCo. raises $161k for COVID-19 Fund

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Rogue Valley non-profit has raised more than $160,000 for it’s COVID-19 Fund to help people in need.
The grant program will give people in need a one-time $350 check to help pay bills or even get some groceries.
“We didn’t necessarily go in this together. But we’re in it now and we’ll come out of it together.We can really take better care of each other and it’s proving that every single day,” said CEO, Deeanne Everson.
The organization has given out $91,000 so far. People can apply by filling out an application, which can be found on the organization’s website. Applicants do have to be financially affected by coronavirus, in order to qualify.
You can donate to the fund as well online, through the mail, or even direct deposit to the United Way account at any First Interstate Bank branch.
