University of Oregon professor helps Old Navy streamline plus-sizes for women

EUGENE, Ore. — A professor at the University of Oregon has helped streamline plus-size clothing for women at Old Navy.

The UO says professor Susan Sokolowski is a global expert in product design, as well as the Director of the Sports Product Design program at the university.

It says retail giant Old Navy worked closely with her to define new body shapes and measurements across their women’s size range.

UO says her research team measured 3-D body scan data obtained from a previous North American survey to validate new fit blocks.

The university says the apparel is available online and across its 1,200 stores in the new range of sizes.

