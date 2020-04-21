US Supreme Court rules that jury verdicts must be unanimous

That’s not currently the law in Oregon.
Louisiana and Oregon were the only remaining states that allowed convictions based on a majority vote.
Louisiana’s law was overturned in 2018.
Oregon’s remained in place.
Jackson County District Attorney, Beth Heckert, says the situation is complicated and that it’s too soon to talk about what this means for past cases.
“It’s hard to know what that number might look like for impact on our cases until we know more of how the court is going to interpret the US Supreme Court’s ruling,” said Heckert.
She says it could take up to 2 years to sort through each individual case and figure out how the unanimous verdicts effects them.
Many jury trials are currently on hold due to the pandemic.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.