Petition to reopen Oregon salons has almost 35k signatures

The petition on moveon.org is asking for a licensed beauty professional to perform a service privately, with one client in the salon per stylist. It says all necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the state will be followed.
The petition says the industry needs to be recognized and deemed as an essential business. It has almost 35,000 signatures.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).