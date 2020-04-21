Home
Petition to reopen Oregon salons has almost 35k signatures

MEDFORD, Ore. — A petition calling on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to reopen salons has gained traction online and gathered tens of thousands of signatures.

The petition on moveon.org is asking for a licensed beauty professional to perform a service privately, with one client in the salon per stylist. It says all necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the state will be followed.

The petition says the industry needs to be recognized and deemed as an essential business. It has almost 35,000 signatures.

