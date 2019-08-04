Home
Victim identified, suspect arrested in Klamath Falls homicide

Victim identified, suspect arrested in Klamath Falls homicide

Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Investigators in Klamath Falls say a homicide victim may have been killed with a sword early Saturday morning.

Police and medical crews were called to a home on Wall Street at about 2:am.

Investigators say 46 year old Wildon Lee Chadwell was injured in a fight behind the residence.

Efforts to revive Chadwell were unsuccessful.

Steve Albers says he was asleep in the home when the incident happened.  “There was a fight, and somebody cuts his legs, in both arteries – and he bled to death.”

56 year old suspect Timothy McCarter was arrested, and charged with murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

“The reports were that he left the property initially.”  Notes Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase.  “Officers got to the property, secured the scene, and sat on what was identified as his trailer for a number of hours until we would execute a search warrant.  And he was found inside that trailer.”

Chase says investigators are still working to determine what may have sparked the argument.  “Witnesses at the scene indicated that there was, during the argument, that the suspect in this case was seen possessing a sword.”

Albers says the neighborhood is usually a peaceful one.  “It’s just one of those things that happens.”

The homicide triggered activation of the Klamath County Major Crime Team, and the incident remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »