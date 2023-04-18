Volunteers sought to clean up Bear Creek Greenway on Earth Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Bear Creek Stewards are looking for volunteers to help them with their Earth Day event this weekend.

Teams of volunteers will help to remove litter, debris, and invasive plants along Bear Creek and the greenway from Central Point to Ashland.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. To 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

All supplies needed for the event will be provided by the host at the location you choose.

If you are interested in helping you can register and find the check-in locations at http://www.bearcreekstewards.org.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.