Enrollment increases at Rogue Community College

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Community College’s spring enrollment is up by 13% compared to the same time last year.

“Our team has really worked hard to reach out and reengage our community,” said RCC President Randy Weber. “These enrollment numbers signal that students of all ages are reinvesting in their dreams for the future and are remembering how important education and skill training is for a successful career.”

RCC said there continues to be strong enrollment in short-term training programs and industry-specific certificates.

“Our employees are excited to see newly adopted strategies result in increased enrollments and, most importantly, to see students re-focusing on how to gain skills, knowledge and greater career opportunities through RCC offerings,” said President Weber.

For more information about RCC, visit http://www.roguecc.edu.

