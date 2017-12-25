Volunteers spend Christmas day providing meals to those in need

“The energy here is warm, friendly, and very energetic,” Mary Clark, volunteer said. “It’s great, joyful.”
On Christmas day, volunteers gave up their time to make other’s holiday a little brighter.
“I just feel like it’s time to give back,” Clark said.
More than thousand people are expected to enjoy a warm traditional turkey dinner with all the fixins, hosted by the Ashland Christian Fellowship.
Clark has been a part of the church for more than 20 years.
“I taught Sunday school for 10 years and help in any way I can,” she said.
For the past five years she’s been helping out at the annual community event.
“Checking around and seeing what everyone needs,” she said. “I just went and got someone some pie and salt and pepper for the tables.”
She says the feeling of giving is what Christmas is all about.
“Love one another as he loved us,” she said.
The annual community event was held at the Historic Ashland Armory. Dinner was served until four in the afternoon.