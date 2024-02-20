Wanted man still on the run days after child abandonment

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Police are still looking for a man wanted on several charges including first and second-degree child neglect. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office rescued an infant and toddler that were abandoned by 24-year-old Justin Trompeter. Trompeter was hiding with the two children in Jacksonville when he fled the scene before deputies arrived.

“To protect victims, we don’t put a lot of information out about them. I wanted to put their ages just because it was so egregious… 6 month and 18 months… that’s very, very young,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says.

If Trompeter has crossed states lines, Lewis says retrieving him will depend on whether his warrants are extraditable.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.