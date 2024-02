MEDFORD, Ore. — DL Richardson joined NBC5 News at Sunrise to talk about the upcoming 6th Annual Black Youth Leadership Summit.

DL talks with NBC5’s Marcus Veal about the how the summit came to be and what the importance of education on black history is to Southern Oregon.

The Summit is Thursday, February 22nd from 9am-3pm at the SOU Campus in Ashland. See the full interview here.

