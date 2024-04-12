Wanted suspect behind bars in Del Norte County

Posted by Jenna King April 12, 2024

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. —A man wanted in connection with multiple crimes involving assault with a deadly weapon is behind bars.

The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office says over the past few months Rickey Meyer has been wanted for crimes at various locations in the county.

Attempts to locate where Meyer was hiding were unsuccessful.

After multiple search warrants and undercover operations, he was taken into custody Thursday around noon at a residence in Klamath, California.

Brittnee Thompson was also arrested at the scene for aiding and abetting a fugitive.

