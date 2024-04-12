Butte Falls Teacher Benjamin DeCarlow on Sunrise for Earth Day Celebration

MEDFORD, Ore. — Earth Day falls on Monday, April 22nd this year. Butte Falls Charter School is holding an Earth Day celebration to teach students more about the environment and ways that they can work to protect it.

Butte Falls science teacher and Natural Resource Center Lead Benjamin DeCarlow joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the event and what it means to the community, the school, and the students.

The Butte Falls Charter School’s celebration will take place on April 19th.

For more information, watch the interview here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.