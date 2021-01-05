Home
Water advisories for California town continue

HORNBROOK, Cali. – A California town of about 250 people with a water system that’s not working. Out of the three community wells in Hornbrook, two stopped pumping water and a third quickly ran out. Hornbrook officials rushing to find another culprit a leaky pipe.

In a matter of days the Hornbrook Community Service District’s President, Bob Puckett said the town’s water supply ran out.

“We started putting out flyers, but by the time we got them out we were out of the water,” said Puckett.

Residents, like Amy Evangelista, were left high and dry.

“There wasn’t that much information, so a lot of people were just calling each other trying to figure out what was happening,” said Evangelista.

With a community that has gone through so much, like the 2018 Klamathon Fire, which forced them to live without drinkable water for two weeks. During this crisis, they rallied together.

“As a community, we were distributing water to each other. People online were saying I have a well, I have extra water bottles,” said Evangelista.

As of Monday, the water is back on, but residents say there is still a boil water notice.

Both Evangelista and Puckett say some residents are asking: when will the town’s water system be updated?

“If we can get the plant updated we can run off that creek anywhere from 4 to 7 months out of the year depending on how much rain we get,” said Puckett.

Puckett says there’s currently no timeline for upgrading the community water system. Residents are encouraged to conserve water and boil it before use.

