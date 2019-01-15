Water advisory for Medford homes

Update: Wilson Elementary School and 9 additional addresses have been added to the advisory. Those addresses are:
1524 Corona Ave., 1530 Corona Ave., 1500 Johnson St., 1520 Corona Ave., 1536 Corona Ave., 1512 Corona Ave., 1564 Corona Ave., 1501 Corona Ave.
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Water Commission issued a boil water advisory for some Medford residents Monday. In a statement, they explained that a water main broke on Corona Ave. While it was being repaired, they say the lines depressurized for a portion of Corona Avenue, Miracle Lane, Johnson Street and Gayety Lane. As a result, MWC says there could be harmful bacteria present in the lines. The table below shows the affected addresses.
As a precaution, residents living in these homes should use bottled water or boil water for 1 full minute before using.
If you have questions, you can call the Medford Water Commission’s Customer Service Department at (541) 774-2430.
|
1496
|Corona
|1501
|Johnson
|
1616
|Corona
|1510
|Johnson
|
1617
|Corona
|1511
|Johnson
|
1620
|Corona
|1520
|Johnson
|
1635
|Corona
|1521
|Johnson
|
1640
|Corona
|1530
|Johnson
|
1702
|Corona
|1531
|Johnson
|
1500
|Miracle Ln
|1540
|Johnson
|
1501
|Miracle Ln
|1541
|Johnson
|
1510
|Miracle Ln
|1550
|Johnson
|
1511
|Miracle Ln
|1551
|Johnson
|
1520
|Miracle Ln
|1560
|Johnson
|
1521
|Miracle Ln
|1570
|Johnson
|
1530
|Miracle Ln
|1600
|Johnson
|
1531
|Miracle Ln
|1601
|Johnson
|
1540
|Miracle Ln
|1610
|Johnson
|
1541
|Miracle Ln
|1611
|Johnson
|
1551
|Miracle Ln
|1612
|Johnson
|
1561
|Miracle Ln
|1621
|Johnson
|
1571
|Miracle Ln
|1622
|Johnson
|
1580
|Miracle Ln
|1632
|Johnson
|
1580
|Miracle Ln
|1642
|Johnson
|
1581
|Miracle Ln
|1651
|Johnson
|
1601
|Gayety Ln
|1652
|Johnson
|
1602
|Gayety Ln
|1662
|Johnson
|
1610
|Gayety Ln
|1672
|Johnson
|
1611
|Gayety Ln
|1682
|Johnson
|
1620
|Gayety Ln
|
1621
|Gayety Ln