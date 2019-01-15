Home
Water advisory for Medford homes

Update: Wilson Elementary School and 9 additional addresses have been added to the advisory. Those addresses are:

1524 Corona Ave., 1530 Corona Ave., 1500 Johnson St., 1520 Corona Ave., 1536 Corona Ave., 1512 Corona Ave., 1564 Corona Ave., 1501 Corona Ave.

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Water Commission issued a boil water advisory for some Medford residents Monday. In a statement, they explained that a water main broke on Corona Ave. While it was being repaired, they say the lines depressurized for a portion of Corona Avenue, Miracle Lane, Johnson Street and Gayety Lane. As a result, MWC says there could be harmful bacteria present in the lines. The table below shows the affected addresses.

As a precaution, residents living in these homes should use bottled water or boil water for 1 full minute before using.

If you have questions, you can call the Medford Water Commission’s Customer Service Department at (541) 774-2430.

 

1496

 Corona 1501 Johnson

1616

 Corona 1510 Johnson

1617

 Corona 1511 Johnson

1620

 Corona 1520 Johnson

1635

 Corona 1521 Johnson

1640

 Corona 1530 Johnson

1702

 Corona 1531 Johnson

1500

 Miracle Ln 1540 Johnson

1501

 Miracle Ln 1541 Johnson

1510

 Miracle Ln 1550 Johnson

1511

 Miracle Ln 1551 Johnson

1520

 Miracle Ln 1560 Johnson

1521

 Miracle Ln 1570 Johnson

1530

 Miracle Ln 1600 Johnson

1531

 Miracle Ln 1601 Johnson

1540

 Miracle Ln 1610 Johnson

1541

 Miracle Ln 1611 Johnson

1551

 Miracle Ln 1612 Johnson

1561

 Miracle Ln 1621 Johnson

1571

 Miracle Ln 1622 Johnson

1580

 Miracle Ln 1632 Johnson

1580

 Miracle Ln 1642 Johnson

1581

 Miracle Ln 1651 Johnson

1601

 Gayety Ln 1652 Johnson

1602

 Gayety Ln 1662 Johnson

1610

 Gayety Ln 1672 Johnson

1611

 Gayety Ln 1682 Johnson

1620

 Gayety Ln

1621

 Gayety Ln

