Police investigating suspected dog poisoning

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – In a Facebook post today, Jacksonville police says they’ve had three suspected dog poisoning cases within the last week. According to police, each of the animals live in the area of Applegate and Graham Streets. They say if you’re dog or cat is experiencing any signs of poisoning, like convulsions or seizures, you should contact the police.
If you live in the area of those previously mentioned streets and think you’ve seen any suspicious behavior you’re asked to call (541)-899-7100.