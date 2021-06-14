Home
Water safety event at Rogue Valley Family YMCA is a good summer reminder

Water safety event at Rogue Valley Family YMCA is a good summer reminder

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Family YMCA hosted a drive-through water safety event Sunday afternoon.

Jackson County Sheriff, Fire District Three, Mercy Flights and ACCESS were on hand to help at the event.

Families got goodie bags with tips and information, as well as free life jackets for the water.

With school now out for the summer for most schools, this is the perfect time to remind everyone to be safe near or in the water.

“We just encourage folks to take swim lessons, whether that be here at the YMCA or other organizations,” Executive Director at the YMCA, Brad Russell, said. “Again, just making sure that water safety is top of mind when we’re enjoying southern Oregon,” he added.​​​​​​​

More of the center’s summer programs, including swimming lessons, will be offered this summer as more facilities are able to open with fewer restrictions.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »