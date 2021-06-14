Home
Drift Evolution event continues to grow in popularity

MEDFORD, Ore. — 150 drivers rolled into Jackson County Sports Park for an event that sold out online within just four minutes.

“Bash to the Future IX” is Drift Evolution’s largest event of the year.

It normally occurs on the same weekend as the Medford Cruise, but the cruise moved to August this year.

The COVID pandemic affected some of the places some drivers may travel from, but the popularity continues to grow.

“We started in a little roller skating rink parking lot and then next thing you know we’re out here on the track, we have the facility and yeah, kinda, with social media, next thing you know we have people calling contacting us from Japan and Australia wanting to come drive with us,” Corey Harris with Drift Evolution, said.

Drifting, auto-cross and go-karting run at the park every month between May and November.

