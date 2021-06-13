AMPT Biking hosts 2nd mountain biking event, hopes to inspire and get amputees outdoors

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — In an effort to keep amputees active and connected with others, able-bodied people and amputees met up for some mountain biking in Rogue River.
This is the 2nd year the biking event has been put on by AMPT Biking, an outreach program.
The founder of the program, Matthew Beall, says he became inspired to encourage other amputees to get outdoors, as he himself has been an amputee for 45 years.
He says 16 people came out to ride.
“Anybody that’s brand new or has been an amputee for a while and feels a little nervous but wants to get active again, I encourage you to email me, call me, talk to me, I’d love to help walk them through this,” said Beall.
The event was sponsored by many local bike shops and the City of Medford.
If you’re interested in joining the group, visit the AMPT Biking Facebook page or amptbiking.com.
