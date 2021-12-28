Weathering the roads, state agencies warn drivers to be cautious

MEDFORD, Ore. – Over the weekend Oregon Dept. of Transportation was busy keeping the roadway safe. The agency said it’s continuing to do so, especially in higher elevations.

An ODOT spokesperson told NBC5 News drivers could see anything from slush to ice and snow on the roads Monday. It’s something they say is common during this time of year, but want to remind everyone to use caution while driving.

“Expect your travel to be slower than normal, give yourself extra time. Please slow down on the roads, a road clear of snow does not mean it’s clear of hazards,” said Matt Noble, ODOT spokesperson.

While many roads are open it’s important to know before you go. ODOT said Highway 62, 138, and 230 are open but are dangerous to drive due to the amount of snow on the road.

On the California border, the California Highway Patrol is seeing an increase in collisions. They want to remind everyone to slow down. CHP told NBC5 News while the roadways are clear now the weather can change in a second. It’s important to pay attention and not to worry about how fast other drivers are going.

“Just because traffic is always doing doesn’t mean it’s the best thing to do. That was [the] big thing that we were trying to do last night was getting traffic to slow down so that people are driving safely,” said Officer Christopher Tuggle, CHP – Mt. Shasta.

Officer Tuggle said Sunday night his agency saw everything from spin-outs to cars getting stuck in the snow, particularly between the Dunsmuir and Weed area.