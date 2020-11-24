“We’re trying to get them in as soon as possible,” FEMA says more trailers are coming in by the day

MEDFORD, Ore. – FEMA approved a Direct Housing Mission for Jackson County. This means nearly 300 manufactured homes are currently being sent and set-up in the area.
While FEMA doesn’t know when all of the homes will be move-in ready. The agency tells NBC5 10 families are lined up to move-in this week.
The agency also said a representative will contact you if you’re eligible for the program.
“You can’t call and say you want a FEMA trailer. That’s not the way to works. It has to fit into certain categories” said Dolph Diemont, Federal Coordinating Officer, “We’re trying to get them in as soon as possible, as quickly as possible”.
FEMA said these homes and trailers will get installed at Jackson County Parks. The agency also said it is talking with two other prospective locations.
