What are the odds of winning the Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign?

In each of Oregon’s 36 counties, one vaccinated resident will win $10,000.
Many of you may be wondering what your chances are to win.
I took a look at 6 southern Oregon counties: Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Coos, and Curry counties and where they’re at with vaccinations and therefore, what your chances of winning are.
In Jackson County, at this time, roughly 131,000 residents have been vaccinated.
That means your chance of winning the county prize of $10k in Jackson County is about 1 in 131,000.
In southern Oregon’s smaller counties, your chances are much better:
Klamath County residents have a 1 in nearly 41,000 chance.
Josephine County residents have a 1 in 55,000 chance.
In Curry County, your odds are 1 in 17,000.
In Coos County, 1 in 48,000.
Lake County residents have a 1 in 4,000 chance of winning.
“[There are] lots of chances to win if that’s what it takes to get folks to get their shot, that’s great. The risks of getting vaccinated are far less than the risk of getting COVID, even if you get the mild version of the disease,” said Jackson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames.
The campaign is funded with $1.86 million dollars from the federal Coronavirus Relief Act.
Oregonians ages 12 to 17, also have the chance to win 1 of 5 $100,000 college scholarships.
At this time, Oregonians have a 1 in nearly 4 million chance of winning the $1 million statewide prize.
To put that into perspective, you have roughly a 1 in the 18,000,000 chance of winning Megabucks.
