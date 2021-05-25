The Chamber of Medford is undergoing transition with new President & C.E.O.

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County is undergoing transition, as it brings on a new president and CEO.
Eli Matthews will be taking over the position from the organization’s longtime leader, Brad Hicks, next month.
Matthews has been with the chamber for some time, most recently as Senior Vice President of Travel Medford.
He will take over the top job on June 30th.
“I’m thrilled and actually excited in the sense that I’m going to be able to help craft and build the future for the Medford business community,” Matthews said.
Matthews is currently training with Brad Hicks to get used to his new duties as CEO.
He says he looks forward to helping businesses get through the challenges of the pandemic.
