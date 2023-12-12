Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center closed until February

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center is closed until February 2nd, 2024.

According to Wildlife Images Facebook, a “sudden and significant” change in front staff caused them to close their doors. They say this closure will allow their animal services team to focus on saving wildlife while they train new front-of-house staff.

While they have closed to the public, their wildlife rehab clinic is still open everyday for wild patient admissions.

Badger Run Wildlife Rehabilitation also announced on Facebook they will be admitting patients from Josephine and Jackson counties until Wildlife Images reopens.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.