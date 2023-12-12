South Medford High teacher receiving high honors for speech and debate

MEDFORD, Ore.- A South Medford High School teacher is receiving high honors for speech and debate.

The National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) recently awarded Caroline Campbell with her second Diamond Coach award. This award is the highest honor coaches can achieve as a part of the NSDA.

The Executive Director of the NSDA says these award winners provide access to life changing benefits of speech and debate to thousands of students.

Campbell and other award winners will be recognized at next year’s National Speech and Debate Tournament in Des Moines.

