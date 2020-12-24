Williams Fire Rescue gives donation to United Way

WILLIAMS, Ore.– A local fire agency is making a Christmas donation to a local non profit.
The Williams fire department has been organizing and contributing donations for weeks.
It is giving the money to the United Way of Jackson County to help those affected by the Southern Oregon fires.
Fire chief Rick Vetter says the initiative has been a one of a kind experience for the small fire agency.
“A lot of these people have already donated once, twice and some of them maybe even three or four times. Its just amazing the amount of giving that people are doing to help their neighbors.”
The fire agency donated over $3,000 to the United Way of Jackson County for fire relief.
It says it’s not the size of the donation but the quantity of those who gave that makes this truly special.
