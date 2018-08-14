Wolf pups caught on cam in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Pups from Oregon wolf OR-7 were captured on a trail camera earlier this summer. Now, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is sharing the video.
In 2011, OR-7 left the Imnaha pack, eventually settling into a 155-square mile area of eastern Jackson County and Western Klamath County.
By 2014, it was believed OR-7 found a mate in southwest Oregon’s Cascade Mountains. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists later learned OR-7 produced offspring with another wolf later that same year.
The wolf’s pack continued to roam the southern Cascades, producing at least two pups each year since 2015.
In 2018, the USFWS released video of pups taken from a remote trail cam located in Jackson County. The timestamp on the footage indicated it was recorded on July 2.
To learn more about wolves in Oregon, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wolves/