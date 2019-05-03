Woman leads police on high-speed chase through Rogue Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase down Interstate 5 Thursday.
Police said it started around 10 o’clock Thursday morning when they got calls of a reckless driver on southbound I-5.
That driver then lead police on a chase through six cities.
Troopers in Grants Pass tried to stop the car first, then the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office stepped in near Rogue River.
The car continued on reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Medford Police tried to use spike strips to slow the car, but were unsuccessful.
Finally Phoenix PD and Oregon State Police were able to get the car spiked and off to the side of the interstate.
“It didn’t matter if we were chasing her or not, she was already driving this reckless so we made the decision,” said OSP Lieutenant Tyler Lee. “We had to get her stopped for public safety reasons.”
Police said they don’t believe impairment is an issue at this time.
The driver has yet to be identified.
Police said some of the charges she could face include felony elude and reckless endangerment and driving in both Jackson and Josephine counties.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).