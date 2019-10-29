Woman sentenced to life in prison in 2016 murder case

It was a tear-filled sentencing at the Josephine County Jail Monday, as friends and family of William Anthony Roberts heard the final words in a memory they’ll never forget.
“I actually remember screaming at the state patrolman if he was kidding me,” said friend of Roberts Angela Graves, “just kind of shock.”
Back in 2016, Oregon State Police said Roberts’s body was found inside a car that crashed on Highway 199. He’d been shot.
Two people we’re charged with his death, Kyle Forester and Renee Edrington. In February, Forester was found guilty of multiple charges, including murder with a firearm.
Edrington was found guilty earlier in October and was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. “We really wanted her to be held as accountable as Kyle,” Graves said. “She was just as much a reason why Anthony is no longer with us as Kyle was.”
“The big thing is, when the case resolves on the criminal side, it helps provide closure,” said Chief Deputy D.A. for the Josephine County D.A’s Office Lisa Turner, “because they’re not having to drudge up the events, their emotions any longer.”
Graves said while it’s a sad moment, she’ll continue to remember Roberts by being a light in her community.
“I’m not sure that there’s ever gonna be closure,” she said, “but I feel like we can start moving on.”
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).