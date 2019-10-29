Home
Woman sentenced to life in prison in 2016 murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Josephine County woman found guilty in a man’s murder more than three years ago will spend life in prison, with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

It was a tear-filled sentencing at the Josephine County Jail Monday, as friends and family of William Anthony Roberts heard the final words in a memory they’ll never forget.

“I actually remember screaming at the state patrolman if he was kidding me,” said friend of Roberts Angela Graves, “just kind of shock.”

Back in 2016, Oregon State Police said Roberts’s body was found inside a car that crashed on Highway 199. He’d been shot.

Two people we’re charged with his death, Kyle Forester and Renee Edrington. In February, Forester was found guilty of multiple charges, including murder with a firearm.

Edrington was found guilty earlier in October and was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. “We really wanted her to be held as accountable as Kyle,” Graves said. “She was just as much a reason why Anthony is no longer with us as Kyle was.”

“The big thing is, when the case resolves on the criminal side, it helps provide closure,” said Chief Deputy D.A. for the Josephine County D.A’s Office Lisa Turner, “because they’re not having to drudge up the events, their emotions any longer.”

Graves said while it’s a sad moment, she’ll continue to remember Roberts by being a light in her community.

“I’m not sure that there’s ever gonna be closure,” she said, “but I feel like we can start moving on.”

