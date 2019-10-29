Home
Knute Buehler considering run for Congress

BEND, Ore. — Knute Buehler says he is considering a run for U.S. Congress.

In a tweet, Tuesday, the former state representative and Oregon gubernatorial candidate says he is considering running for Oregon’s Second Congressional District seat. That seat is currently held by Congressman Greg Walden, who announced Monday he is not seeking re-election.

Buehler represented Bend in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2015 – 2019. The Republican gubernatorial nominee lost to Governor Kate Brown in 2018.

Buehler says he will make a decision on running after he speaks with his wife Patty, his family, and his supporters.

 

