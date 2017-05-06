Woman stops near-carjacking in her driveway

Central Point, Ore. — A Central Point woman is sharing her story, after she says a man tried to carjack her Thursday night.
“I’m kind of scared just talking about it right now,” Terri Licht said. “It makes my heart pound.”
Licht says she was cleaning out her car in her driveway off Freeman road, when it happened.
“As he came open to the door, he reached in, swiped at me with his arms, like he was going to reach in and pull me out,” Licht said. “I think he decided he couldn’t do that, and the horn scared him off.”
Licht immediately called 911, and Central Point police say they arrived within minutes. Officers searched the area, but detective Josh Abbott says the man was already gone.
“We saturated the area last night, canvassed neighborhoods, we went back out this morning, detective and did another canvass,” Abbott said.
While this case is still very much open, police say it provides a couple valuable lessons for everyone. Detective Abbott says that Licht did exactly what she should have, which was honk her horn, and draw attention to what was happening.
“Don’t be a passive victim,” Abbott said. “Always make noise.”
Licht also called police quickly, which gave them a better chance of finding the suspect, who could have still been in the area.
“We want to make sure we get on it as soon as possible,” Abbott noted.
Police say there’s something you can do to help solve this case.
“People specifically that might have cameras in the area, to please check those cameras, between the hours of probably 9 pm and 11 pm,” Abbott said. “See if you see anything or anybody suspicious.”
As an almost victim, Licht says she’s glad for the outcome, but hopes the suspect gets caught quickly.
“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through,” Licht said.
The suspect is described as a white adult male in his 20’s, standing around 5’8″ and estimated at 150 pounds. He has short curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and jeans.
“let’s get out there and work together, cause your eyes are our eyes, in these situations, and we want people to feel empowered, not victimized.”
If you have any information about this case, contact Central Point Police. If you want to register your camera with the department to help solve crimes, click here.