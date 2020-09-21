Woman working to re-unite children with replicas of toys that were lost in fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local woman is working to re-unite children with special toys they may have lost in the Almeda Fire.
‘Find my Lovey!’ sets out to send replicas of favorite items belonging to children that were lost in the fire.
The creator behind the cause says she came up with the idea immediately, knowing how much kids can get attached to their favorite things.
“Basically I wanted it to be as simple as possible for the family, so they just need to fill out the form and someone will contact them and deliver it,” said ‘Find my Lovey!’ creator, Inga Leed.
Leed says she is looking for volunteers to help.
For more information on the online form and volunteer opportunities, visit www.findmyloveyjc.org.
