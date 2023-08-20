Wounded veteran receives custom bike, rides for the first time in 20 years

MEDFORD, Ore. – A wounded combat veteran was gifted a custom-made motorcycle at a local bike and car show on Saturday.

At the 27th annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike and Car Show, an organization named, The Combat Hero Bike Build, held a ceremony where they gave U.S. Army Veteran, David Sterling a specially made bike so he can finally ride again.

Sterling lost his right hand during his tour in Afghanistan, and the injury has kept him from riding motorcycles with his wife. Thankfully as of Saturday, that is no longer the case.

“My legs started shaking I was so excited, I’m still so overwhelmed I don’t know what to say. It’s been over 20 years so being able to have this freedom back and being able to relax, it means a lot,” said Sterling.

One of Sterling’s friends who served with him surprised him at the event and helped to unveil his new bike.

Sterling said he is thankful for everyone who helped make this possible.

