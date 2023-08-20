Life sized dinosaurs come to the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Families at the Jackson County Expo were taken on a trip back in time on a Jurassic quest on Saturday.

Jurassic Quest roared into the Expo with life-sized dinosaurs reaching up to 80 feet.

Organizers say their exhibits take guests through 165 million years of dinosaurs teaching them about how they roamed the earth.

The prehistoric event also gave kids the chance to ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils, and watch live dino shows.

“Especially for the adults, when you are younger you have that obsession with dinosaurs, then you get out of it. But when they have their kids here, they get back into it, like for the Raptor show the adults get really into it they train the dinosaur better than the kids to some say,” said Dino Trainer, Isaiah Valbrun.

Valbrun said the event is a great place for kids to learn about their favorite dinosaurs and have fun while doing it.

Jurassic Quest’s last day is Sunday, August 20th, at the Expo going from 9 am to 7 pm.

