Wounded veteran to receive custom made motorcycle from Medford bike shop

MEDFORD, Ore — A local bike shop and a national organization are teaming up, to get a wounded veteran back on the road.

David Sterling is a resident of Kansas. He was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, when he lost his hand during combat.

The injury left him unsure about his future riding on a motorcycle.

“After I lost my arm, I didn’t think I’d ever be able to ride again,” Sterling said. “I was looking up motorcycles and I just wondered if there was a group out there that did anything with vets.”

Sterling contacted the national organization, Combat Hero Bike Build. The organization started at camp Pendleton in California about ten years ago.

Over that timeframe, the non-profit has been helping severely injured veterans from across the country use a motorcycle.

“Each bike is built specifically for what’s in their head,” John Barker, President of Combat Hero Bike Build and Grants Pass resident, said Tuesday. “It’s not just the bike, it’s being able to reach that plateau in their life where they’re back to normal.”

The organization paid for Sterling’s flight to Medford, and gave him an escort to get fitted for his custom-bike – also paid for.

The motorcycle is being built at Thunder Struck Custom Bikes in Medford. The new two-wheeler is planned to be unveiled locally in August.

“It’s great to see them all come together to d something amazing for guys like me,” Sterling said.

“I’m really excited to get back out and ride, and just continue living my life like a normal person.”