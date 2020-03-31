YMCA of Ashland seeking donors for upcoming blood drive

The YMCA has two upcoming blood drives.
Spots at the drive this Wednesday are already filled up with 41 people.
A second blood drive coming up on April 14th is only 20% filled and still needs donors.
The associate director at the ‘Y’ wants people to know Red Cross staff will be taking extra safety pre-cautions during the pandemic.
“They needed to cancel it because it’s been in the blood mobile and that doesn’t permit for social distancing. I said, no please, don’t cancel, I have empty aerobic studios right now,” said associate director at YMCA of Ashland, Laurie Schaaf.
If you’re interested in signing up, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code ‘Ashland YMCA.’
