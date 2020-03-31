Home
YMCA of Ashland seeking donors for upcoming blood drive

YMCA of Ashland seeking donors for upcoming blood drive

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — The YMCA of Ashland is looking for people to sign up for an upcoming blood drive for the Red Cross.

The YMCA has two upcoming blood drives.

Spots at the drive this Wednesday are already filled up with 41 people.

A second blood drive coming up on April 14th is only 20% filled and still needs donors.

The associate director at the ‘Y’ wants people to know Red Cross staff will be taking extra safety pre-cautions during the pandemic.

“They needed to cancel it because it’s been in the blood mobile and that doesn’t permit for social distancing.  I said, no please, don’t cancel, I have empty aerobic studios right now,” said associate director at YMCA of Ashland, Laurie Schaaf.

If you’re interested in signing up, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code ‘Ashland YMCA.’

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »