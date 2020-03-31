Truckers being impacted by pandemic

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — There may be less traffic on our nation’s highways these days, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic isn’t hurting truckers.

Medford-based International Commodity Carriers Incorporated say truckers are struggling to get food when they’re out on routes.

Trucks can’t do drive-thru and walking in to restaurants isn’t allowed.

Even getting fuel can be tough, as many truck stops are closed.

“Men that are out there driving truck are real, they know that this is critically important and they’re just trying to find ways to work themselves around the difficulties that exist,” said CEO of ICCI, Dewey Wilson.

Wilson says freight volumes are down right now, presumably because shippers are closed and many factories are shut down.

