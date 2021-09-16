Youth sports carry COVID risks, but MSD is confident it can mitigate risks

Several area football teams have already shut down practices for a time due to outbreaks just weeks into the season.
North Medford High School Athletic Director, Brent McConaghy is confident his teams will stay healthy and compete all year.
Playing sports is good for not only kids’ physical health, but their mental and emotional well-being, too.
McConaghy says if anything pops up, they will be able to contact trace quickly.
“We don’t see it as a big thing against us because kids are back to playing, they’re not playing with masks like they were last year. We want to keep them playing as much as we can, just like we want to keep them in the classroom as much as we can – there’s no difference or delineation between the two,” he said.
He says spectators are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors at sporting events.
