Yreka non-profit sheltering dogs evacuated from Lava Fire asks for help

YREKA, Calif. —One Yreka non-profit is helping create a safe place for dogs displaced in the Lava Fire.

Rescue Ranch works to take in dogs of all breeds and create opportunities for adoption.

In 48 hours, it’s already taken in 111 strays, and ones belonging to families forced to evacuate.

“Providing them the space and the volunteers and the resources for these large fires with lots of dogs that are needing a place to go,” said Laura Finley, Rescue Ranch Board Member.

To donate visit rrdog.org

