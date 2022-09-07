Local non-profit hosting an Almeda Fire commemoration

lmeda

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Thursday marks two years since the AFire devastated the Rogue Valley.

One local non-profit is hosting an event for those affected by the fire.

The “Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group” is looking to bring people together to honor survivors of the Almeda Fire.

On Saturday, several organizations from Access to Rogue Action Center are partnering with the non-profit to put on the event.

It includes food trucks, a circle dancing workshop, tote decorating, story tents and much more.

There will be other commemorations as well, starting Thursday through Sept. 17.

Several local organizations will host other types of events as well.

JCC LTRG said the goal is to provide access to different events to give fire survivors options.

“What we really wanted to focus on, as well as the partners, is giving everyone a scale of events to go to wherever they felt most comfortable and connected,” JCC LTRG president Lucy Brossard said. “Because we do that varies from organization to organization.”

Brossard said they want to bring the communities affected by the Almeda Fire together in one place, after not having the chance last year due to the pandemic.

Thursday’s event is at the Phoenix Presbyterian Church.

The larger event is Saturday at Blue Heron park in phoenix, it starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m..

To learn more visit jccltrg.org.

It’s not just Almeda Fire survivors that are invited to the event, anyone in the community is welcome to participate.