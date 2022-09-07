New small lightning-caused fires under control from early morning storms

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Storms early Wednesday morning caused several lightning-caused fires across the Rogue Valley.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district said, there were a handful of small fires spotted this morning.

They’re small now and aggressive initial attacks have most of the fires under control.

As seen on this map, the Rogue-River Siskiyou National Forest said at least a dozen lightning strikes sparked small fires.

4 have been identified.

None are larger than a tenth of an acre.