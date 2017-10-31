Local organization confronts climate change

Medford, Or.- A local organization wants to pass a clean energy bill in Oregon in 2018.
Southern Oregon Climate Action Now or SOCAN met Tuesday night to educate people about climate pollution.
“If you didn’t like the forest fires and you don’t like the extreme weather patterns then you might want to do something about green house gas emissions,” Kathy Conway, co-facilitator for SOCAN said. “The bill is designed to reduce the kind of emissions that we are having.”
The bill is being developed and it would look to encourage clean energy alternatives among the largest polluters.
“We see this as helping our children and grandchildren so they have a livable planet,” she said.
The hope is to introduce the bill in February.